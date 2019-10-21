Abu Dhabi Ports breaks ground on new waterfront destination

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Ports has started work on the city’s dynamic new waterfront space, Marsa Mina, bringing new life to the city’s historic port area at Mina Zayed.

To mark the start of construction, the first container to be used for the project was unloaded in the presence of number of Abu Dhabi Ports’ officials. Marsa Mina is scheduled to be completed and opened to the public in the first quarter of 2020.

Located next to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Marsa Mina will offer tourists arriving by ship a more exciting entry into the city. It also creates a unique new leisure destination for residents, with luxury cruise liners providing a dramatic backdrop.

When complete, the area will feature a diverse mix of food trucks and unique retail concepts, family entertainment, playgrounds and open seating areas. In keeping with its maritime heritage, Marsa Mina’s retail units will be constructed from recycled shipping containers.

"The introduction of Marsa Mina will not only draw increased footfall from both international visitors and members of the local community but will widen the exposure of Abu Dhabi’s cruise culture to the global market.

The plethora of attractions available onsite will deliver an unforgettable experience for all those who visit the new waterfront," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.

"To promote the growth of small and medium enterprises in Abu Dhabi, we have set aside development space in Marsa Mina dedicated to entrepreneurs and start-ups. Businesses who are keen on establishing themselves in the port can expect a streamlined registration process," he added.

Further connecting Marsa Mina to its past, the area will showcase artworks created from reused maritime equipment. Placed throughout the project, the works by young UAE creative artists will give Marsa Mina the feeling of a maritime museum.

Marsa Mina will also support local small and medium enterprises. An area will be allocated to attract entrepreneurs with innovative and interesting business concepts, offering business support facilities to help them grow their ideas.