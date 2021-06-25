Abu Dhabi Ports celebrates ‘Day of The Seafarer’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ports celebrated ‘Day of the Seafarer,’ an annual day of recognition organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to honour the invaluable contribution seafarers make towards international trade and the world economy.

Throughout its diverse range of clusters, Abu Dhabi Ports has prioritised the wellbeing of seafarers, recognising the importance of providing safe facilities and a full range of wellbeing services.

In addition to distributing special gifts to seafarers as a token of appreciation, the company joined several of the world’s leading ports in having ships within their harbours sound their horns in a gesture of solidarity, reviving the "Horns of Hope" initiative unveiled by Abu Dhabi Ports in 2020.

Recognising the efforts of maritime personnel, "Horns of Hope" reached more than 260 million people in over 23 countries and involved leading global and regional organisations, such as the IMO and the Arab Sea Ports Federation (ASPF).

Abu Dhabi Ports also cooperated with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) in launching a comprehensive campaign to allow easy access to PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers.

More than 10,000 seafarers were eligible in the initiative’s first phase, which covered all Abu Dhabi Ports’ facilities, including Al Dhafra Region.

The Group also introduced new remote capabilities to eliminate human contact between port vessels and incoming ship crews, using remote pilotage and a range of intelligent shipping applications.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "Our seafarers serve as the unsung heroes of world trade, and they deserve our utmost respect, attention, and care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have played a key role in securing the smooth flow of goods and medical supplies into Abu Dhabi as normal.

"Day of the Seafarer is one of the many ways we support them and celebrate their contribution. We highly value our close cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which helped ensure the safety and health of seafarers at our ports and facilities."

In addition to working closely with DoH to launch a PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Abu Dhabi Ports today holds a leading role within the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium, a UAE-based public-private partnership that is dedicated to facilitating the safe and efficient delivery of billions of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Having already facilitated the global distribution of over 20 million doses, the Hope Consortium, comprising leading Abu Dhabi and global entities involved across the entire value chain, is overseeing the entire journey from cold storage to demand planning, digital tracking and transportation, as well as final administration of the vaccine.

For its part within the Hope Consortium, Abu Dhabi Ports is leveraging its cold chain and ultra-cold storage capabilities, which include a dedicated 19,000 square metre temperature-controlled warehouse facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), as well as its strategic position serving East and West trade and its robust logistical capabilities to accelerate the global dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines.