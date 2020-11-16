Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emirate’s maritime ecosystem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, have signed a MoU with DNV GL, a consultancy of independent maritime and energy experts, to accelerate the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies agree to work together in advancing the digital transformation and further economic development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector, through the deployment of leading-edge innovations including autonomous technology, AI, machine learning, electrification, as well as logistics and supply-chain authentication based on blockchain.

The partnership also creates opportunities to encourage Emirati graduates to pursue a career in Abu Dhabi’s maritime trade ecosystem by offering research and development opportunities in the field of decarbonisation, such as alternative fuels and renewable energy usage.

Commenting on the MoU, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "A vital aspect in Abu Dhabi’s philosophy is constantly researching and developing smarter ways to do things, and then integrating them into our local environment.

"Abu Dhabi Ports’ strategic partnership with DNV GL ensures our emirate elevates its status as a world-leading maritime centre in the years ahead. Through the guidance of our wise leadership, we are committed to instilling a new generation of Emiratis with a strong ethos that values a sustainable model for economic growth, and embraces decarbonisation and digitalisation across the entire maritime and logistics supply chain."

Remi Eriksen, CEO and Group President, DNV GL, said, "It is an honour for DNV GL to support ADPC in achieving its strategic vision. Digitalisation and decarbonisation are important themes in shaping a maritime industry that are future fit, and by working together we will maximise the impact. We are looking forward to working with the leadership of Abu Dhabi Ports and being a partner in this transformational journey."