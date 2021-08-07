UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Enhancing Gas Network Industrial City Of Abu Dhabi

Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ports today announced that it has embarked on a wide-ranging network service upgrade across ZonesCorp, part of the Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster of Abu Dhabi Ports, to ensure non-stop gas supply to its customers.

The system modernisation will take place over the next several months as part of a continuous comprehensive zone development plan, which will serve to reduce risk by protecting ZonesCorp’s customer facilities to ensure an uninterrupted flow of gas to more than 700 manufacturing industries across the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

Upon completion, customers will benefit from operating within a highly optimised data-driven network, together with detailed gas consumption and consumer analytics. The network upgrade will also ensure greater energy efficiencies in line with the highest international safety and maintenance standards.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "The enhancement of the gas network within our zones is part of a larger development plan aimed at providing the best services and infrastructure to our customers.

We aim to maintain the highest standards in service by collaborating with premier service providers so that our valued customers can be assured of a risk-free and uninterrupted gas supply.

"By reaching this development milestone, we will be safeguarding and improving the reliability of our network and modernising our systems with the world’s leading data-driven technologies to ensure business continuity."

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, said: "A steady and secure supply of energy sources such as natural gas is the backbone of ZonesCorp’s proposition and as a crucial prerequisite for our industrial investors.

"ZonesCorp is determined to ensure the reliability and capacity of our infrastructure across the diverse base of businesses and industries within our highly efficient, safe, sustainable, and digitally advanced ecosystem."

ZonesCorp is set to complete the project in multiple phases by the end of 2022, leverage the latest technology and measures for leakage prevention, fire detection, surveillance, installation of fire-fighting systems and advanced monitoring and controls.

