Abu Dhabi Ports Group To Explore Opportunities In Regional, International Markets: Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, has said that the group aims to explore opportunities and partnerships in regional and international markets by signing international partnership agreements.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi said the group's investments will help improve the emirate's stature as a key supporter of international trade and logistical services, in line with the group's five joint strategic partnerships with the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) in Jordan.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group supports the national economy, accounting for 13.7 percent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP in 2020, and providing over 200,000 jobs in the UAE, as well as managing 55 percent of overall industrial zones in the country, he added.

The strategic partnership agreements signed with the ADC aims to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Jordan, as well as support Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s global expansion plans by capitalising on the strategic location of Aqaba as a regional hub in the Red Sea to attract tourism from Europe, Al Shamsi said, noting that tourists are always keen to visit Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra in Jordan.

The Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports affirmed that mutual investments between the UAE and Jordan are valued at nearly US$20 billion, and new projects will boost the value of Emirati investments in the kingdom.

"Abu Dhabi Ports Group is committed to strengthening our partnership with leading companies in Jordan and helping achieve their aspirations to reinforce Aqaba’s stature as a regional hub for trade, logistics, transport and tourism. We are confident that these projects are just the beginning of a fruitful future cooperation," he added.

