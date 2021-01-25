Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement with Anchorage Investment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ports has inked a 50-year land lease agreement with Anchorage Investment, for the development of grain storage and processing plants at Khalifa Port, to be managed by National Feed, one of the largest Agro commodity processors in Abu Dhabi.

Set to be developed on a 100,000-sqm plot, and with an initial design capacity of 300,000 metric tonnes, the facility will introduce grain storage and processing capabilities to the multi-purpose port for the production of key food and animal feed ingredients.

Providing Abu Dhabi Ports’ customers with direct access to competitive food ingredients, the facility will utilise grain resources to convert wheat into flour for baked goods, corn into starch and glucose, barley, corn, and wheat by-products into animal feed.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "It is a great honour and privilege that Khalifa Port has been selected to serve as the future home for National Feed’s grain storage and processing facilities.

"Furthering the capabilities of our multi-purpose port and bolstering our ongoing activities within the region’s food supply chain, the operation will introduce several key advantages for the benefit of new and existing manufacturing customers. Our clients will be able to source ready-made, competitive products quickly."

Following the official handover of the land plot in the first quarter of 2021, the new project will house several grain silos capable of storing grain for an extended period, providing Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE with a long-term storage solution contributing to national food security.

Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, has witnessed a tremendous increase in demand for food storage solutions across its ports and industrial zones, and has been quick to respond to demand.

As such, the company has also developed ultra-modern cold and dry storage installations that provide importers and companies involved in food distribution with robust, efficient, and sustainable services, along with local and regional distribution centres for handling food and medical supplies.

Edward Hamod, General Manager, National Feed, said, "We are extremely proud to be part of one of the most important ports in the region and the world. Having direct access to superior logistical capabilities not only enhances our service delivery, but also allows us to expand our contribution to the national food security ecosystem.

"A robust logistical offering can play a fundamental role in the accessibility and cost structure of food commodity supply chains. With its deep-water capabilities, a strategic geographical location, and access to an extensive road and future rail network, Khalifa Port will unlock new opportunities for National Feed. Not only increasing our grain storage and industrial capacities, but also enhancing the movement of products, which will be instrumental to the abundance and competitiveness of food and feed strategic commodities in the UAE."

Following the completion of the new facility, Abu Dhabi Ports will leverage the capabilities of the new food storage and processing plant to extend its food supply chain activities within the region. In addition to expanding Khalifa Port’s role beyond handling food containers and livestock, the new facility will support the operations of world-leading food production brands that have established themselves in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).