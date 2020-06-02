Abu Dhabi Ports launches 'SAFEEN FEEDERS' shipping service in response to growing regional and global trade

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) As part of its strategy to facilitate growing trade demands within the Gulf region, Abu Dhabi Ports today announced the establishment of a new feeder services company, "SAFEEN FEEDERS".

With long- term growth trends of regional manufacturing and trade volumes, SAFEEN FEEDERS will serve the Groupâ€™s mainliner shipping clients and support the region through increased connectivity and optimised shipping costs within and beyond the region.

SAFEEN FEEDERS will introduce a new feeder service linking Abu Dhabi to ports serving the UAE, the broader Gulf region and Indian Sub-Continent.

The service will be executed in partnership with Bengal Tiger Line, BTL, one of the worldâ€™s most renowned feeder service operators, through a vessel sharing agreement.

The service will allow for a timely and efficient exchange of container cargo between mainliner vessels and the vessels within the rotation calling at nine regional ports located across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Western India.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "The launch of SAFEEN FEEDERS significantly strengthens our ability to enhance the competitiveness of our growing base of global customers, and helps our region meet international demands as a trade and logistics hub connecting east and west. With the addition of the new service, our shipping clients can expect efficient and cost-effective transhipment feeder solutions with ever-expanding regional and international reach and connectivity.

These two elements are absolutely vital in todayâ€™s increasingly competitive international trade environment.

"By partnering with Bengal Tiger Line, we are not only growing our Abu Dhabi Ports family and creating mutually positive solutions, but we are also significantly broadening our product and service offering to our valued clients and enhancing our contribution to Abu Dhabiâ€™s non-oil economy."

Bill Smart, Chief Executive of Bengal Tiger Line, commented: "We are excited to be partnering with Abu Dhabi Ports in developing feeder solutions for the region and look forward to jointly promoting SAFEEN FEEDERSâ€™ services in conjunction with our own BTL brand."

SAFEEN FEEDERSâ€™ pendulum service, called the UAE-Indian Sub-Continent Gulf Service (UIG), will be delivered by three 2,700 TEU vessels (nominal capacity) via the following 21-day rotation calling: Khalifa Port; Jebel Ali Port; Karachi; (Kandla); Mundra; Nhava Sheva; Khalifa Port; Jebel Ali Port; Bahrain; Dammam; Jubail; and, Khalifa Port.

The service will commence during week 27 with the first departure from Mundra is expected to take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

In the medium term, Abu Dhabi Ports and Bengal Tiger Line expect to expand the service to ports in the broader Gulf region. Over the long-term, the new company will explore further service opportunities at container terminals in the Red Sea and East Africa regions.