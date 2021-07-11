Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq Programme of Al Maqta’s Portal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Abu Dhabi Ports launched the second edition of the Atliq Programme of the Al Maqta’a Portal, supported by the GWU, with the participation of a group of young Emirati women who attended an intensive three-month course.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, lauded the success of the programme’s first edition, which highlighted the key role of Abu Dhabi Ports in supporting the country’s approach and drafting proactive plans aimed at boosting the stature of Emirati women in all areas of work.

The programme is the outcome of the generous support received by Emirati women from the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, she added.

Captain Muhammad Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for H.H. Sheikha Fatima for her overall support for Emirati women, as well as her keenness to be a patron of the programme through the GWU.

He then welcomed the participants of the programme’s second edition, and highlighted his confidence that they will prove their outstanding levels of hard work and enthusiasm.

Over 1,000 Emirati students applied, but only 30 qualified to participate in the programme. Nine new training specialisations were added to the second edition, which include systems quality specialists, database developers and graphic designers.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of the Digital Sector at Abu Dhabi Ports and CEO of the Al Maqta’a Portal, said the portal seeks to help the programme’s participants acquire key skills in the maritime trade sector and digital logistics services, noting that this industry was previously employed only men.

The programme aims to develop the capacities of its participants, and reinforce their technical skills related to strategic projects in trade and logistical services.