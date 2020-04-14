Abu Dhabi Ports receives CIPS procurement award

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports’ Corporate Services Department was recently awarded the Procurement Excellence Gold Award from the UK-based Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, CIPS, as part of the institute’s Advanced Procurement Excellence Programme.

Serving as the world’s largest professional body dedicated to upholding the global standard in procurement and supply management, the institute recognised Abu Dhabi Ports’ efforts in elevating its procurement function’s role in providing vital input into the company’s strategic business decisions, enhancing customer experience and ultimately driving its business success.

In particular, the award acknowledged Abu Dhabi Ports’ efforts in furthering transformational change within the overall organisation by adopting international best practices and incorporating innovative and sustainable solutions.

"I take great pride in congratulating our Corporate Services Department for their tireless work in achieving the Gold Level Award. This impressive accomplishment is a reflection of our company’s collective commitment to excellence in all areas of our business," Abdullah Al Hameli, Chief Corporate Support Officer, commented.

He added, "Enhancing the advisory role of our procurement function has greatly benefited not only our strategic decision making, but also, most importantly, allowed us to make consistent improvements to our processes and value offerings, and better serve our customers."

To achieve the award, Abu Dhabi Ports underwent a rigorous examination by CIPS’ international body of assessors, who closely examined the organisation’s efforts in advancing its procurement policies, procedures, and processes, while also making suggestions for improvement.

Mansoor Malik, Head of Business Development MENA at CIPS, said, "Attaining the Gold Award in CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme Advanced is a major accomplishment for any organisation, as it requires significant commitment of time and energy to grow the strategic influence, capacity and profile of its procurement function through defined and deliberate objectives."