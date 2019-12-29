UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Ports Recognised By International Innovation Think Tank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innovation Think Tank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi Ports has recently been awarded with the Innovative Organisation Level 3 Certification by Global Innovation Management Institute, GIMI. The Certification was conferred by the Boston-based think tank during its annual conference, which took place in Colombia recently.

The recognition demonstrates the value of initiatives such as Abu Dhabi Ports’ highly successful collaborative ideas platform, ‘IBTIKAR’ – Arabic for ‘innovation’. IBTIKAR uses a systematic approach to gathering and processing ideas from employees, customers and other stakeholders. It ensures that ideas can be successfully implemented and encourages teamwork and participation in order to improve the success of the business.

Abu Dhabi Ports is the first port and the first maritime and transportation organisation in the world to receive the award from GIMI.

GIMI is recognised as the international gold standard for Innovation Management, having certified over 10,000 individuals and over 800 organisations worldwide.

Supporting the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy, platforms such as IBTIKAR are not only cultivating novel ideas that are helping businesses improve their operations but are also enabling these organizations to contribute more towards growth of the local and national economy.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, said, "Innovation is of paramount importance here at Abu Dhabi Ports. We are committed to delivering on the goals set out in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and we are proud that this award recognises our efforts to find transformational ways to develop sustainable infrastructure capable of supporting our country’s economic growth.

We are inspired to continue innovating thanks to the continued support of the Abu Dhabi leadership."

Dr. Hitendra Patel, Executive Director of GIMI, presented the award with the board of Directors of GIMI in attendance. Speaking on behalf of GIMI, he said, "We developed a four-level organisational certification programme which also serves as a pathway towards leadership in innovation. We offer our congratulations to Abu Dhabi Ports for becoming the first maritime company in the world to achieve Innovation Level 3 Certification by GIMI. The recognition highlights their position at the vanguard of corporate innovation in the region, sets the example for others, and leads the middle East in step with the ongoing economic change."

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Vice-President of Innovation, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Innovation has always been an integral part of our everyday business here at Abu Dhabi Ports, and this certification is a recognition of this attribute. We are privileged to showcase to the world the enormous talent and capabilities of our people, and this is only the beginning."

Sia Partners - the official representative of GIMI in the GCC - also expressed its support of Abu Dhabi Ports. Rafael Lemaitre, Partner of the international management consulting firm, said, "We are proud to have worked with Abu Dhabi Ports, which excels in its progressive ambition to become a global leader in innovation. The company embodies the omnipresent desire for improvement, leading to radical development and significant business impact. In light of its current pace of change, we are certain that Abu Dhabi Ports has a promising future ahead, and we are honoured to support the organisation in its vision."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Colombia Middle East Tank Gold From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

1 hour ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

15 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.