Abu Dhabi Ports Reviews Trends Influencing Future Of Global Shipping Trade

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future of global shipping trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The emerging trends and topics influencing the future of global shipping trade, their impact on local and regional businesses, and the importance of innovation in shaping the trade and logistics sectors were discussed Tuesday at the fourth Abu Dhabi Ports’ Annual Partners’ Forum.

The yearly gathering brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, partners and customers to discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the trade and logistics sectors.

This year’s edition of the forum saw the participation of major UAE government bodies and private sector companies.

The event was inaugurated by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, who stressed in his keynote address that collaboration has been one of the foundations of Abu Dhabi Ports’ success.

"This is why we organise this Forum, to discuss key challenges and opportunities with you, our partners," he said.

