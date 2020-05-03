UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Ports Signs Virtual Declaration To Keep East-west Trade Open Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep east-west trade open amid pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) In an effort to collaborate and keep trade flows open during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Abu Dhabi Ports has joined 19 of the world’s leading port authorities in signing a first-of-its-kind virtual declaration.

Hosted via video conference, the Ports Authorities Roundtable, PAR, Declaration calls on member ports to work together by allowing merchant ships to berth and carry out cargo operations to maintain the global supply chain.

The Declaration also commits the maritime sector to adhere to best practice in ensuring the safety of seafarers in terms of precautionary measures when dealing with coronavirus cases.

Held in the presence of officials from the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, and the International Association of Ports and Harbors, IAPH, Abu Dhabi Ports was the sole representative from the MENA region at a virtual roundtable that also included participants from Asia, Europe and North America.

Representing Abu Dhabi Ports, Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer said: "Abu Dhabi stands at the centre of global maritime trade and our participation at the Port Authorities Roundtable affirms our strategic status as a vital hub that links East and West.

"

"The international shipping and logistics community stands together at this time of great crisis in maintaining the smooth flow of essential goods and medical supplies.

"Abu Dhabi Ports proudly joins hands with the world’s maritime sector in affirming and renewing our resolve to battle COVID-19 and to support seaborne trade.

"The virtual declaration initiated by member countries of PAR has very real implications for our entire industry by ensuring our ports and economic lifelines remain open, and our seafarers and maritime personnel are protected."

Organised by Singapore, the PAR is a forum for leading port authorities to discuss issues of mutual interests, address common challenges, and engage in collaborative opportunities. Other members joining Abu Dhabi Ports in signing of the declaration included the ports of Rotterdam, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Related Topics

World Europe Abu Dhabi Los Angeles Tokyo Rotterdam Singapore Hub From Industry Best Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.