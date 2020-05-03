Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep east-west trade open amid pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) In an effort to collaborate and keep trade flows open during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Abu Dhabi Ports has joined 19 of the world’s leading port authorities in signing a first-of-its-kind virtual declaration.

Hosted via video conference, the Ports Authorities Roundtable, PAR, Declaration calls on member ports to work together by allowing merchant ships to berth and carry out cargo operations to maintain the global supply chain.

The Declaration also commits the maritime sector to adhere to best practice in ensuring the safety of seafarers in terms of precautionary measures when dealing with coronavirus cases.

Held in the presence of officials from the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, and the International Association of Ports and Harbors, IAPH, Abu Dhabi Ports was the sole representative from the MENA region at a virtual roundtable that also included participants from Asia, Europe and North America.

Representing Abu Dhabi Ports, Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer said: "Abu Dhabi stands at the centre of global maritime trade and our participation at the Port Authorities Roundtable affirms our strategic status as a vital hub that links East and West.

"The international shipping and logistics community stands together at this time of great crisis in maintaining the smooth flow of essential goods and medical supplies.

"Abu Dhabi Ports proudly joins hands with the world’s maritime sector in affirming and renewing our resolve to battle COVID-19 and to support seaborne trade.

"The virtual declaration initiated by member countries of PAR has very real implications for our entire industry by ensuring our ports and economic lifelines remain open, and our seafarers and maritime personnel are protected."

Organised by Singapore, the PAR is a forum for leading port authorities to discuss issues of mutual interests, address common challenges, and engage in collaborative opportunities. Other members joining Abu Dhabi Ports in signing of the declaration included the ports of Rotterdam, Tokyo and Los Angeles.