Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative To Cut Emissions By 50%

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports has launched the Smart Container Initiative that will house its digital solutions in a resilient, safe and optimised eco-friendly mobile environment as part of its ongoing digital transformation drive.

Powered by clean energy, the solar-panelled steel and aluminium smart container uses environmentally friendly technologies such as in-row cooling, renewable energy and efficient space allocation that will reduce Power Usage Effectiveness, PUE, by more than 20 per cent and will slash carbon emissions by half.

The prefabricated containerised data centre runs a wide range of mission-critical applications, including port and terminal operation systems, visitor passes, and other digital customer services.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports Group CEO, said: "Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative reflects our commitment to devise and accelerate sustainable eco-friendly digital transformation solutions that not only advances the economic and technological prowess of the emirate but also falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, put forward by the United Nations.

"Global maritime organisations need to reassess traditional ways of conducting business and to seek out sophisticated alternatives especially during times of economic upheaval.

"We are committed to investing in ultra-modern green and clean technology and innovative digital infrastructure that ensures business continuity at all times."

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports said: "Adding value across our port operations while maintaining the highest safety standards for our data is imperative in creating a successful streamlined service.

"This initiative to deploy a mobile data centre is another important step in our continued effort to provide agile and scalable end-to-end smart services to all our stakeholders and customers whilst ensuring business continuity."

