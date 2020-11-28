Abu Dhabi Ports supports fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store, distribute 70m vaccines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Ports is playing a vital role in the global fight against COVID-19 with enhanced logistics capabilities for the storage and distribution of more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccines.

Amid an anticipated surge in vaccine logistics demand, Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as the global logistics hub by spearheading the launch of the Hope Consortium, a UAE-based public-private partnership, of which Abu Dhabi Ports is a member, that will facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

As part of its commitment to this immunisation drive, Abu Dhabi Ports has dedicated a 19,000 square metre temperature-controlled warehouse facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), which already houses more than 1 million vials of the vaccine.

The technologically advanced facility has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of 2 to 8 degrees as well as the more extreme range of -80 degrees. The facility is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard.

The Hope Consortium represents all of Abu Dhabi’s supply chain solution actors, led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. As well as Abu Dhabi Ports, it includes Etihad Cargo, Rafed, and Switzerland’s award-winning SkyCell.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "As our nation’s key strategic logistics enabler, we have invested in one of the region’s largest and most expansive logistics capabilities. This makes us uniquely positioned to support our government’s vision and facilitate the immunisation efforts to positively impact millions of lives. Abu Dhabi Ports is ready to play a leading role in the end-to-end supply chain including storing, processing, and distributing this extremely sensitive product."

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi continues to play a vital role within the global effort to discover a vaccine for COVID-19.

And as part of those efforts, we are providing logistical capabilities that will position the UAE as a distinguished local, regional, and global distribution hub.

"At the Department of Health, we have aligned our vaccine storage processes with the best international practices governing the long-term storage of pharmaceutical products, which will ensure the efficiency of vaccines. Such a robust solution was necessary because the vaccines are composed of genetic and protein ingredients and must be stored in optimal temperatures for the longest possible period to ensure their effectiveness when finally used."

Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "Abu Dhabi Ports’ ability in expanding capacity to receive and store clinical, pharmaceutical and life science materials at moderate and extreme temperature ranges is a testament to our commitment to offer world-class logistics solutions.

"Our Department of Health-licenced facility fully integrates the movement of cargo with state-of-the-art temperature, humidity, and refrigeration-controlled technology. Abu Dhabi Ports, through our highly-advanced infrastructure and multimodal connectivity, is ready and able to meet the challenges of distributing sensitive pharmaceuticals quickly across the supply chain."

Abu Dhabi Ports, Part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, offers temperature-controlled solutions within its distribution centre, and also provides a host of supporting value-added services, including repacking, preparing of shipment boxes and gel packs, as well as around-the-clock temperature monitoring. Leveraging internal end-to-end service capabilities, which include that of the recently acquired MICCO Logistics, will ensure solutions for both the first and final mile in the supply chain.