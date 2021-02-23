Abu Dhabi Ports teams up with Saab on surveillance, vessel traffic management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Saab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Ports regarding collaboration for the development of technologies for port surveillance and vessel traffic management. The agreement was signed at the international defence exhibition IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Saab is a leading defence and security company in the UAE, partnering with the UAE government and institutions to support the building of a competitive defence and security industry and ecosystem.

For Saab successful strategic partnerships are key to success and essential to generate innovative products and solutions for national needs as well as the global market.

"We are excited to collaborate with one of the fastest growing and innovative port operators in the world. Their high requirements will be essential for us in our ambitions to develop market-leading technologies made in the UAE", says Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director, Saab Ltd in UAE.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Ports is a company that owns, develops, manages and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea.

The company facilitates global maritime trade, industry and logistics by effectively managing integrated ports, logistics assets and services, industrial cities and a free zone.

"Through our maritime trade proposition, Abu Dhabi Ports is enabling our emirate’s economy to soar to new heights, and compete globally as a key hub connecting east and west. Our partnership with Saab further solidifies our long-term strategic effort by creating new opportunities for both companies to work together to pioneer and develop solutions that place us at the forefront of technology", says Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer, Abu Dhabi Ports.

Saab is an early investor in the UAE having started its business in the 1980s and is using its unrivalled innovation, expertise and capabilities to create world-class Emirati defence and security solutions, for national needs as well as the global market.