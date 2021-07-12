Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for employee residential accommodations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ports has developed a new transparent classification system for residential accommodations to help companies efficiently select tailored housing solutions for their employees.

The Star Rating Programme, first-of-its-kind in the UAE, assigns five, four, three, two, and one-star ratings to communities under Abu Dhabi Ports’ supervision, based on the amenities available to residents, including services, catering facilities, places of worship, recreation facilities, internet access, health services among others.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Worker Committee, said, "The economy of Abu Dhabi has occupied an outstanding position and has attained a high level of competitiveness across many sectors, thanks to the excellent performance delivered by the non-oil economy, which now contributes more than 50 percent to the emirate’s gross domestic product (GDP).

"Over the past five years, increasing numbers of the world’s leading businesses are selecting Abu Dhabi, which is now rapidly becoming a regional and global hub of industry and trade. Our partner, Abu Dhabi Ports, has been key contributors in achieving this accomplishment by introducing programmes such as the Star Rating Programme that reflect the preparedness of the emirate to develop innovative initiatives that ideally complement the needs of business."

Formed in April 2020, the Abu Dhabi Workers Committee is tasked with developing and implementing inspection programmes for all private sector facilities to ensure compliance with UAE’s labour legislations. The body is also responsible for overseeing workers’ rights, verify that payments for work are facilitated, while also ensuring valid work contracts are issued.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Employee wellbeing drives productivity, performance and output, which is why companies need to be able to make decisions related to employee accommodation with confidence.

This new Star Rating Programme provides our customers clear and transparent information to aid their decision-making.

"This programme will serve as an important benchmark, classifying a full range of services to support the requirements of companies and their employees, ultimately increasing returns for the emirate’s industrial and commercial businesses, and leading to the growth and expansion of Abu Dhabi’s economy."

Industrial enterprises in the emirate have grown significantly over the past five years as a result of the Government of Abu Dhabi’s strategic efforts to create enhanced indigenous industrial and manufacturing capabilities. In 2020 alone, 51 new industrial establishments were registered in Abu Dhabi despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these, 35 were set up in Abu Dhabi city, 11 in Al Ain, and 5 in Al Dhafra.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of ZonesCorp, said, "The Abu Dhabi Ports’ Star Rating programme will annually evaluate all communities and improve on their standards to help positively impact the productivity of employees across the emirate, ultimately generating more income for businesses to enable them to elevate the emirate’s overall economic output.

"ZonesCorp’s experience garnered with more than 40 employee residential communities over the past 15 years provides clarity for tenants and customers alike on the expected standards and quality to be received."

ZonesCorp, part of the Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster of Abu Dhabi Ports, oversees the largest portfolio of employee accommodations in the emirate with more than 40 fully developed communities providing full amenities, facilities and services to residents in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. These communities can host almost 500,000 residents, and currently house employees working in hospitality, aviation, oil and gas, metals, food and beverage, chemical and construction industries.