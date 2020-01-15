UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Power Corporation Announces Launch Of New Energy Services Company

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces launch of new energy services company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, today announced the launch of Abu Dhabi Energy Services Company, ADES.

The new company will form part of ADPower’s portfolio of companies working towards the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030, the company intends to enable the retrofitting of existing buildings to help reduce their energy and water consumption. Abu Dhabi Energy Services Company will initially focus on identifying, sourcing and funding solutions that can deliver tangible reductions in both energy and water usage.

Jasim Husain Thabet, CEO and Managing Director of ADPower, said, "We are pleased to launch Abu Dhabi Energy Services Company, which aims to support the growth of the energy services market and meet the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions in the Emirate.

In line with our continuing commitment to furthering Abu Dhabi’s sustainability agenda, the establishment of ADES will serve as an important milestone in ADPower’s mandate to transform the Emirate’s water and electricity sector.

"By remaining focused on implementing sustainable solutions for our broad base of customers, we will continue to ensure that the sector remains efficient, reliable, value-generating and fit for Abu Dhabi’s future," he added.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the new company’s initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the local energy services market by providing greater opportunities for private-sector entities to participate in the implementation of efficiency projects across the Emirate.

