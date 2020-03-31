UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, Tadweer Sign MoU For Two Waste-to-energy Plants

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, Tadweer sign MoU for two waste-to-energy plants

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, announced – alongside its subsidiary, Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC – the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, to facilitate the development of two waste-to-energy, WtE, plants in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Upon completion, the plants would have the potential to transform up to 1.5 million tonnes of municipal waste into energy every year and collectively reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 2.5 million tonnes annually – equivalent to the removal of more than 500,000 cars from the road. The Abu Dhabi plant is also expected to be among the largest WtE facilities in the middle East.

The MoU was signed during a virtual ceremony by Jasim Husain Thabet, CEO and Managing Director of ADPower; Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, and Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer.

The first plant – to be located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi in the Mussafah region – would have an expected processing capacity of up to 900,000 tonnes of waste per year and generate up to 90MW of electricity (equivalent to powering an average of 22,500 UAE households), making it one of the largest WtE facilities in the region.

The second plant – to be located in Al Ain – would have an expected processing capacity of up to 600,000 tonnes of waste per year and generate up to 60MW of electricity (equivalent to powering an average of 15,000 UAE households).

Thabet said, "This MoU represents a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi, as we deliver on the objectives, set out in the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to divert 75 percent of waste away from landfills. The proposed WtE plants will reduce the impact of waste on the environment and human health, helping to deliver on the water and electricity sector’s sustainability agenda."

Ali said, "We are delighted to partner with Tadweer to significantly enhance Abu Dhabi’s waste-to-energy infrastructure, in line with both our sustainability-focused mission at EWEC, as well as the nation’s wider commitments.

The project will also serve as a benchmark throughout the region for the development of sustainable WtE facilities and waste management systems."

Dr. Al Kaabi said, "This agreement is aligned with Tadweer’s continued efforts to divert waste from landfills and encourage environmentally friendly and commercially viable solutions to address the challenges posed by the treatment of large volumes of waste."

The proposed WtE plants would be developed through the Independent Power Producers model applied in respect of Abu Dhabi power projects since 1998. In line with such a model, a long-term Power Purchase Agreement would be entered into, with EWEC as the off-taker of the electricity and Tadweer as the provider of feedstock waste under a long-term waste supply agreement. Private sector participants would be invited to submit proposals to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the facilities, which will use advanced moving grate technology to convert municipal solid waste into electricity via a high-efficiency steam turbine generator set. Ash from the process will be processed and recycled into reusable material.

The two new WtE projects will grow ADPower’s portfolio of investments in power generation assets, which form part of the assets subject to the recently announced offer to Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, whereby ADPower would transfer the majority of its water and electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets to TAQA. If accepted and approved by TAQA and regulatory authorities, the proposed transaction would create a combined entity that is expected to be one of the largest utilities companies in the GCC, a top-10 integrated utilities player in the EMEA region by regulated assets, and the third-largest company listed on the UAE stock markets by market capitalisation.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Road Salem Middle East Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

27 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

31 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

31 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

31 minutes ago

Italy mourns its virus dead at end of fateful mont ..

8 minutes ago

2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponement Demonstrates Glob ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.