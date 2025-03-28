- Home
- Middle East
- Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome global health leaders to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025
Abu Dhabi Prepares To Welcome Global Health Leaders To Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 is set to welcome prominent health and well-being industry leaders for three days of open, exclusive exchange and joint action from 15 – 17 April. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, this year’s event will unite over 200 speakers to redefine health and well-being through high-level dialogue and collaboration.
Confirmed speakers include government officials, business leaders, policymakers, researchers, investors and healthcare innovators to exchange insights and address the most significant challenges shaping the future of health.
Among the distinguished speakers include Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Center for Diseases Control, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Michel Demaré, Chair of AstraZeneca; Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chair of the board at GSK, Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina, Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader, GM Healthcare, Pharma and Life Sciences at microsoft, and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic. These visionary figures will be joined by health ministers from countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Nepal, and the Hellenic Republic.
Commenting on Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 and the emirate’s growing role in advancing global health collaboration, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “We are delighted to welcome some of the world’s most respected business leaders, innovators and institutions to engage in meaningful dialogue and drive collaborative action. With its advanced infrastructure, diverse population, and deep investments in life sciences, Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to pioneer precision health, accelerate innovation, and build a healthier, more resilient future for all. By uniting government, industry and academia, we are creating an environment where transformative ideas can thrive, and global solutions can emerge to fuel breakthrough discoveries that will shape the future of healthcare.
”
ADGHW 2025 will welcome more than 15,000 visitors, 1900 delegates, 200 speakers and 150 exhibitors from 90 countries to facilitate knowledge exchange and forge strategic partnerships that drive meaningful progress in global health. At the core of the event is the Forum@ADGHW, a global stage uniting leaders from government, industry, research and academia to tackle critical healthcare challenges. The StartUp Zone will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, inviting startups to pitch their innovative ideas to investors, with winners of the Smart Health Hackathon announced during the event. Additionally, the winners of the prestigious ADGHW Innovation Awards will be announced, in celebration of individuals and organisations driving innovation and collaboration, fostering a culture of excellence that will shape the future of health.
ADGHW is a major government initiative from the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi, and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being”. It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW will catalyse healthcare transformation.
ADGHW is deeply integrated into Abu Dhabi’s trusted and recognised healthcare system – with its track record of excellence and fast-growing, future-forward, data-enabled services. With advanced diagnostics, AI-powered treatments and genomic research, Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of precision health, enabling more effective and targeted interventions that extend both lifespan and quality of life.
Recent Stories
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
More Stories From Middle East
-
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conformance to international ..5 minutes ago
-
Qasr Al Watan welcomes Eid Al Fitr with festive celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome global health leaders to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 20255 minutes ago
-
Unsustainable fashion, textiles in focus for International Day of Zero Waste 20255 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards5 minutes ago
-
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,000 contributors50 minutes ago
-
Quake-hit Bangkok declared disaster area50 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme1 hour ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$77.542 hours ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association sponsors young Emirati publishers at London, Bologna Book Fairs2 hours ago
-
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution3 hours ago
-
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand3 hours ago