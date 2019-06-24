UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Prioritises Social Development, Invests In Its People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Abu Dhabi prioritises social development, invests in its people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development is to launch its second survey to explore the needs of the community and assess the challenges facing the emirate’s development process.

This is part of the department's commitment to ensure the social welfare of the Abu Dhabi community, carrying on the legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised that social welfare and development are essential enablers of prosperity and growth.

The emirate has continued to improve its government performance, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, by drafting appropriate plans and adopting relevant initiatives and projects.

The department has employed many Emiratis who are qualified to implement its projects and initiatives, which proves its keenness to attract UAE nationals and provide them with opportunities to manage various development projects that will assist the country’s development process.

The department’s 'First Social Survey of Abu Dhabi Emirate', carried out in 2018, led to the launch of social initiatives, strategies and projects based on its outcomes.

The survey polled more than 51,000 people living in the capital, of whom 60 percent were non-Emiratis.

It polled respondents on 14 topics including housing, income, jobs, health, education, safety and security, environment, well-being and community participation The Department Of Community Development rests on three main aspirations, a decent standard of living for every member of the community, a tolerant and inclusive society founded on cohesive families, and an active and responsible citizenry.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi 2018 Government Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

New defence and technology facility opens at Tawaz ..

16 minutes ago

Indian politician demands Abhinandan’s moustache ..

23 minutes ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Sudanese Authorities to Let ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman takes notice ..

23 minutes ago

Students conference at PU on Tuesday

23 minutes ago

Seven proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.