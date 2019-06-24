Abu Dhabi prioritises social development, invests in its people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development is to launch its second survey to explore the needs of the community and assess the challenges facing the emirate’s development process.

This is part of the department's commitment to ensure the social welfare of the Abu Dhabi community, carrying on the legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised that social welfare and development are essential enablers of prosperity and growth.

The emirate has continued to improve its government performance, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, by drafting appropriate plans and adopting relevant initiatives and projects.

The department has employed many Emiratis who are qualified to implement its projects and initiatives, which proves its keenness to attract UAE nationals and provide them with opportunities to manage various development projects that will assist the country’s development process.

The department’s 'First Social Survey of Abu Dhabi Emirate', carried out in 2018, led to the launch of social initiatives, strategies and projects based on its outcomes.

The survey polled more than 51,000 people living in the capital, of whom 60 percent were non-Emiratis.

It polled respondents on 14 topics including housing, income, jobs, health, education, safety and security, environment, well-being and community participation The Department Of Community Development rests on three main aspirations, a decent standard of living for every member of the community, a tolerant and inclusive society founded on cohesive families, and an active and responsible citizenry.