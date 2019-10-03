Abu Dhabi produces 1,092 million cubic metres of desalinated water in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The latest statistics issued by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi revealed that the emirate produced 1,092 million cubic metres of desalinated water while consumption totalled 1,081.9 million cubic metres.

The statistics also highlighted a 1.9 percent decrease in desalinated water production in 2018 compared to 2017 while the annual consumption rate decreased by 1.8 percent, and daily individual consumption averaged at one cubic metre.

The city of Abu Dhabi accounted for 62 percent of total desalinated water consumption, followed by Al Ain at 26.

8 percent and Al Dhafra at 11.1 percent.

The emirate is keen to provide quality desalinated water, through performing tests on samples to verify compliance to national and international standards.

In 2018, the amount of wastewater treated in the emirate totalled 311.6 million cubic metres, of which 54.4 percent was reused for irrigation.

The growing demand for wastewater treatment in the emirate has increased the level of environmental monitoring of the purification processes and the observance of health standards during reuse or disposal.