UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Produces 1,092 Million Cubic Metres Of Desalinated Water In 2018

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Abu Dhabi produces 1,092 million cubic metres of desalinated water in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The latest statistics issued by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi revealed that the emirate produced 1,092 million cubic metres of desalinated water while consumption totalled 1,081.9 million cubic metres.

The statistics also highlighted a 1.9 percent decrease in desalinated water production in 2018 compared to 2017 while the annual consumption rate decreased by 1.8 percent, and daily individual consumption averaged at one cubic metre.

The city of Abu Dhabi accounted for 62 percent of total desalinated water consumption, followed by Al Ain at 26.

8 percent and Al Dhafra at 11.1 percent.

The emirate is keen to provide quality desalinated water, through performing tests on samples to verify compliance to national and international standards.

In 2018, the amount of wastewater treated in the emirate totalled 311.6 million cubic metres, of which 54.4 percent was reused for irrigation.

The growing demand for wastewater treatment in the emirate has increased the level of environmental monitoring of the purification processes and the observance of health standards during reuse or disposal.

Related Topics

Water Abu Dhabi 2017 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

31 minutes ago

Moscow Aware of Possible US-N. Korea Talks in Stoc ..

2 minutes ago

EU Court of Justice Rules Facebook Can Be Ordered ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Zoo staff trained by American zoologist

2 minutes ago

Corps Commanders express resolve for befitting res ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian oil sector's losses exceed 80 bln USD

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.