Abu Dhabi Prosecution Discusses Strengthening Work Mechanisms , Improving Services Provided To Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi organised a forum entitled “Strengthening Work Mechanisms and Improving the services provided to Lawyers”.

The forum aims to discuss ways to develop the mechanisms and services provided, and the plans and ideas that support the course of justice and serve the public interest, in line with the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department by providing services in accordance with the best international practices.

The forum attended by a number of advisors, members of the Public Prosecution and lawyers comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s willingness to develop work mechanisms and services provided to lawyers to enable them to easily perform their duties.

Counsellor Mohammed Dhuwaiher Al Kathiri, First Attorney General of the Abu Dhabi Prosecution, stressed the interest of the Judicial Department and the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi to improve judicial performance and to enhance community confidence in the judicial system, of which lawyers are a part, as they constitute a major partner in achieving justice, noting that the forum aims to come up with practical and qualitative recommendations contributing to facilitate procedures for lawyers and litigants and to ensure easy and comprehensive access to services, which is reflected in the quality of judicial work.

During the forum, the lawyers praised the progress made by the Judicial Department and the Public Prosecution in providing advanced infrastructure and electronic services to complete various transactions and to simplify procedures for lawyers and litigants, in order to improve the judicial system

