Abu Dhabi Prosecutors Sworn In Remotely Before Mansour Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Several prosecutors were sworn in remotely before H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, before assuming their duties as members of the department.

The ceremony took place through videoconferencing, in a step that is the first of its kind in the world.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has continued the process of overall development and kept pace with the latest developments, to achieve global leadership.

The remote completion of judicial processes and their availability via digital channels, especially at present, highlight the development achieved by the judicial system, as a result of the investment in technological advancement and the overall keenness to adopt the best practices, to achieve business sustainability and provide quality services, he added.

In his speech following the ceremony, Sheikh Mansour affirmed the necessity of continuing the country’s development efforts, to enhance the effectiveness of the judicial system and ensure efficient litigation, as well as to take full advantage of modern methods to complete transactions digitally and facilitate universal access to services.

He then urged the new members of the judiciary to work hard, adhere to the rule of law, and ensure justice, which will add to the progress of the department and enable it to improve its performance, reflecting the quality and effectiveness of Abu Dhabi’s judicial system.

