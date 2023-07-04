Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways of bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Public Health Center welcomed a delegation consisting of representatives from several prestigious healthcare institutions in Thailand.

The delegation was briefed on the best practices in public health management in Abu Dhabi, as well as the utilisation of technology and research in establishing public health systems that contribute to improving community health, preventing and controlling diseases.

The visiting delegation included Dr. Lertluck Leelaruangsang , the Director-General of the Medical Services Department representing the Medical Services Department in Thailand, and Mrs. Kutcharin Jiamsripongkochwing, the Director of Klung Hospital, as well as a group of experts and specialists in the healthcare sector in Thailand.

The delegation was received by representatives of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Abu Dhabi Health Department, including Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Jamal Al Naqbi, Executive Director of the Public Health System Sector at the Center, and Dr. Rashid Al Hammad, Director of Medical Research and Development at the Abu Dhabi Health Department.

The visit witnessed the delegation's participation in a scientific workshop held in conjunction with officials from the center.

The workshop highlighted strategic projects in public health, medical research, and innovation, as well as discussions on avenues for exchanging expertise and experiences in the field of public health.

The delegation also learned about the public health and preventive health systems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as the smart solutions adopted in various initiatives and projects, such as the Birth and Death Reporting System, Disease Registration System, and Infectious Disease Surveillance System, which played a significant role during the pandemic. Additionally, they were acquainted with the Level-3 Reference Laboratory project and its crucial role in molecular disease detection and containment of infectious diseases.

This visit will provide an opportunity to enhance communication and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Thailand in the field of public health, encompassing the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and successful experiences in disease control, promoting community health, and leveraging modern technologies to strengthen preventive and awareness measures. It aims to achieve new discoveries and scientific advancements that benefit all parties involved.