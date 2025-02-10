Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has revealed that more than 89,000 doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine were administered in 2024 to children aged one to seven years in the emirate, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of the community.

The national vaccination programme currently includes two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first dose given at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age. However, to ensure enhanced immunity against the disease, ADPHC provided an additional free dose to children in the age group of one to seven years as part of the National Measles Immunisation Campaign.

Parents are encouraged to have their children vaccinated with an additional MMR vaccine dose, regardless of prior vaccination or infection history.

The vaccine is available at 64 facilities and health centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, ensuring enhanced accessibility for the communities served by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. Eligible students at KG1, KG2 and Grade 1 (or their equivalents in different curriculums) in both public and private schools will receive the vaccine at their schools during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Using advanced technology and robust monitoring systems, ADPHC analyses global, local and regional health data to proactively prevent disease outbreaks through immunisation campaigns, public health initiatives and preventive measures.

Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General of ADPHC, said, “We remain resolute in our mission to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of every member of our community. Immunisation is a cornerstone of our public health strategy, strengthening our immunological defenses and driving proactive, preventive efforts. The success of our immunisation campaign, in collaboration with healthcare partners across the emirate, underscores ADPHC’s commitment to enhancing health awareness and fostering a culture of wellbeing throughout the community.”

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease caused by a virus that affects the respiratory system before spreading throughout the body. While it most commonly affects children, individuals of all ages are susceptible, and severe cases can lead to complications, including death.

The MMR vaccine remains the most effective and safest method to protect community members against measles, mumps, and rubella. By introducing weakened forms of these viruses, the vaccine enables the immune system to develop a robust defence before exposure to the diseases.

Measles symptoms emerge ten to 21 days after virus exposure, triggering a high fever lasting four to seven days. Initial symptoms include a runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the mouth. Within a few days, a rash typically develops on the face and upper neck, spreading across arms, legs, and feet before gradually fading after five to six days.