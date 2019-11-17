UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Announces Establishment Of Central Chronic Diseases Registry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, ADPHC, under the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, announced the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Chronic Diseases Registry, which will monitor the prevalence of chronic diseases in the emirate, while also identifying the most common ones, as well as the risk factors associated with these diseases.

The registry is set to improve healthcare outcomes in Abu Dhabi by highlighting the most effective and appropriate treatments, in addition to identifying ways to reduce complications for patients suffering from chronic diseases.

The ADPHC had previously mandated all healthcare facilities to collect and document data related to the incidence of cancer and diabetes in the emirate. In line with new developments, however, the ADPHC is now urging all healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi, including hospitals, speciality and Primary healthcare clinics, to report all chronic cardiovascular diseases diagnosed or managed at their facility to the Abu Dhabi Central Chronic Diseases Registry, as of 1st January, 2020.

The ADPHC will continue to expand the registry, requiring facilities to report on additional chronic diseases in the upcoming period, including osteoporosis, chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, as well as mental illnesses, such as depression and dementia.

"Data is both an essential step and an important element of any successful initiative, due to its vital role of providing a basis upon which we can make well-informed decisions. As part of the ADPHC’s commitment towards achieving 'A healthier Abu Dhabi', the centre will continue to work side by side with partners and stakeholders to fortify the newly established Abu Dhabi Central Chronic Diseases Registry, ensuring the accurate and efficient collection of data for these diseases," said Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of the Public Health Division at the ADPHC.

Al Hajri added, "The registry will serve as a key tool, not only to monitor the causes and associated risk factors of chronic diseases in the emirate, but also to evaluate current medical interventions and identify potential areas of improvement in health practices aimed at the prevention of chronic diseases."

The ADPHC is set to conduct a series of workshops to train all healthcare providers on the mechanics and appropriate channels to accurately and efficiently insert data into the registry.

