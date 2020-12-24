Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP International - France sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Head of the Department of Health, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and France-based university hospital trust AP-HP International.

The MoU is aimed at developing several collaborations the joint work between the two parties across different medical specialties in public health. It was signed by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Professor Didier Hosen, CEO of AP-HP International, in the presence of Xvier Chatel. the French Ambassador in UAE, Professor Anne Douair, Deputy Counselor for Cultural Cooperation at the French Embassy, and additional representatives of the two parties.

The signing was carried out over a video conference call between the two parties.

The agreement is in line with the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue that aims to strengthen strategic cooperation with international healthcare institutions as part of the, to support the Abu Dhabi government's vision to achieve a world-class healthcare system and continue advancing the health and wellbeing of members of the community. Focusing on establishing cooperation and coordination between the Center and AP-HP International through jointly conducting specialized research and developing a solid base of medical evidence and data, as well as training the local workforce according to the best international standards to achieve the highest levels of efficiency.

The partnership's most important proposed strategic projects include creating new public health programmes focused on the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases, as well as initiatives around public health promotion activities digital health, training and awareness campaigns , genomics and genetics sciences, and personalized medicine, along with organizational development and preventive public health systems and policies.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed said, "Abu Dhabi Public Health Center plays a key role in supporting the "Healthy Community" initiative. Fostering cooperation with world-renowned healthcare institutions such as APHP International, France, is a constructive move toward bolstering mutual cooperation in healthcare, while helping the UAE further develop this vital sector to achieve its sustainable growth goals, improve its healthcare ranking, develop the workplace environment, and promote more efficiency in the exchange of expertise and information."

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, added, "At the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we are working toward a healthy and safe society by promoting joint cooperation with various relevant institutions across the globe such as PH-HP International in France, which is among the leading public health organisations in the world We look forward to working on several groundbreaking initiatives together, especially in new areas at of focus at our center including cardiovascular diseases in newborns and the elderly."

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed and Matar Al Nuaimi were pleased about the signing of the MoU, affirming Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's keenness to the exchange of expertise and knowledge with its partners, in order to ensure further enhancement of the public health among members of the Abu Dhabi community.