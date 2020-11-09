UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Calls On Public To Take Seasonal Influenza Vaccine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre calls on public to take seasonal influenza vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) With the beginning of winter in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, ADPHC, - which falls under the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH - is calling on citizens and residents in the capital to be vaccinated against the seasonal flu.

The ADPHC noted that it is especially important to be vaccinated this year due to the pandemic. The seasonal flu vaccine is updated annually to protect against common viruses that cause influenza, it also emphasised.

The vaccination is free of charge for all UAE nationals and vulnerable expatriate individuals who may develop influenza-related complications including healthcare professionals; children under the age of five; pregnant women; individuals who have recently completed a pilgrimage of Mecca; smokers; adults above the age of 65; individuals receiving treatments that may weaken their immune system; chronic disease sufferers (such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure); individuals with chronic lung diseases including asthma, chronic liver disease, kidney disease; and obese individuals with a body mass index, BMI, of 40 or more.

For all other residents, the vaccination is priced at AED50 and can be administered at all Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, and Mubadala Healthcare facilities in the emirate.

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said, "We continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the entire Abu Dhabi community. As such, we call on all members of the community to be vaccinated, as it is the best way to prevent and reduce the complications of seasonal influenza. This will contribute to limiting the spread of the virus among members of the community and preserving the health of people of all ages, which will enhance the efficiency of the health sector and improve the quality of its services."

Seasonal influenza is a disease caused by influenza viruses, which mainly affect the respiratory system, specifically the nose and the pharynx. The symptoms range from mild to severe, where most patients diagnosed with influenza require anywhere from a few days and up to two weeks to recover from infection. Those affected may develop exacerbated inflammation of the lungs, ear, sinuses, or general deterioration of their health.

