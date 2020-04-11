ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center has hailed the public health rules and guidelines applied by the Trojan General Contracting LLC across its labour accommodation camps.

The Centre, which is affiliated to the Department of Health -Abu Dhabi, commended the company for providing its workers with sanitisers at their accommodation, workplaces and means of transportation.

The Centre also praised the medical check-up measures arranged by the company for its workforce and its provision of quarantine and self-isolation facilities for any potential COVID-19 cases.

The centre said the company has displayed full cooperation with all competent health departments and other relevant bodies to prevent the spread of the virus among its labourers.

It called on all companies operating in the Emirate - being partners in State-building efforts- to abide by all precautionary measures and occupational health and safety rules, including provision of sanitisers, face masks, as well as disinfect means of transport used by labourers on a daily basis and their accommodation camps while providing all needed medical appliances.