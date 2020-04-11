UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Hails Contracting Company's Compliance With Anti-coronavirus Measures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:15 AM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hails contracting company's compliance with anti-coronavirus measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center has hailed the public health rules and guidelines applied by the Trojan General Contracting LLC across its labour accommodation camps.

The Centre, which is affiliated to the Department of Health -Abu Dhabi, commended the company for providing its workers with sanitisers at their accommodation, workplaces and means of transportation.

The Centre also praised the medical check-up measures arranged by the company for its workforce and its provision of quarantine and self-isolation facilities for any potential COVID-19 cases.

The centre said the company has displayed full cooperation with all competent health departments and other relevant bodies to prevent the spread of the virus among its labourers.

It called on all companies operating in the Emirate - being partners in State-building efforts- to abide by all precautionary measures and occupational health and safety rules, including provision of sanitisers, face masks, as well as disinfect means of transport used by labourers on a daily basis and their accommodation camps while providing all needed medical appliances.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi All Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

2 minutes ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

2 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

3 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.