Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre highlights importance of raising awareness about diabetes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has said that World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the disease as a global public health issue, and what must be done collectively or individually to improve prevention, diagnosis and handling of diabetes.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which is marked on 14th November, Al Nuaimi said, "Here comes the role of the centre through contributing to raising awareness about the dangers of the disease. Awareness is the best solution to prevent the spread of the disease."

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires the patient to change several lifestyle habits such as diet, exercise and taking medications. For that, Adjustments are required to the patient’s condition so that the person with the disease can make the right decisions when dealing with the disease and cope with it.

"

According to global statistics, the incidence of the disease reached 537 million adults with diabetes, and adults with prediabetes as well as prone to developing type 2 diabetes amounted to 541 million people, while the deaths reached 6.7 million people. In 2020, 15.4 percent of the UAE’s population were diagnosed with diabetes.

The centre is constantly developing an action plan for participation and creating multiple awareness workshops for various entities to reach the largest possible segment of the injured or family members.

World Diabetes Day is a global campaign to raise awareness of diabetes and provide the information that an individual needs to cope with the disease and treat it carefully, and to complete its mission to achieve the vision towards a healthy and safe society.