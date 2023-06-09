Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosts a delegation from the French Institut Pasteur in a scientific visit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) hosted for three consecutive days a high-level delegation from French Institut Pasteur, the non-profit foundation specialised in biology, microbes, diseases and vaccines.

The Institut delegation learnt about the emirate’s successful experiences and expertise in the fields of scientific research and medical education and its efforts to utilise them to combat infectious diseases and ensuring emergency preparedness, which maintains the health and wellbeing of the community.

The delegation conducted a series of field visits in Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City BSL, Blood Bank, Technology Innovation Institute, G42 Healthcare and Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

During these visits, delegates were introduced to reference laboratories for infectious diseases, biotechnology and therapeutic innovations. Furthermore, they attended several meetings and scientific workshops to exchange knowledge and form research teams to cooperate in the fields of scientific research and medical education in infectious disease control and preparedness.

This visit comes as a continuation of the ongoing cooperation between ADPHC and Institut Pasteur, since both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July 2022.

The MoU will see ADPHC actively connect with Institut Pasteur’s network, spread across 25 countries to better serve health and safety issues of the global community, while improving the response and readiness and enhancing the capabilities in the fight against infectious diseases.

The French Delegate included Dr. Fernando Arnzana, Director of International Affairs at the Pasteur Institute, Paris, Dr. Jean-Claude, Head of the Bioemergency Response Unit, along with a group of scientists and experts, specialised in the applied biology, programming sciences and innovation education at the Pasteur Institute, Paris.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi’s side included important representatives from the health and academic sectors in the emirate, namely Mattar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Center, Dr.

Asma Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health, and a number of representatives of reference laboratories and universities and others with joint specialities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On this occasion, Dr Al Hosany said: "The partnership with Institut Pasteur comes in continuation of the Centre’s efforts to enhance public health, and cooperating with our international partners to develop meaningful research projects, that would ensure the well-being of the Abu Dhabi community, and beyond. The visit builds on our previous cooperation with Institut Pasteur, which focuses on upskilling national talents in the fields of research and medical education in fighting infectious diseases. The visit brought together scientists and experts from both the UAE and France to present their research on various topics related to combating infectious diseases and preparedness, and explore cooperation opportunities in this vital field."

Chloe Rabiet, Regional Advisor to the French Institut Pasteur, said: “We’re really thrilled to have come on this three-day visit to Abu Dhabi, we’ve met with all the different stakeholders and operators and we really look forward to deepening this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre both in Paris and here in Abu Dhabi. “

It is worth mentioning that this partnership seeks to enhance joint cooperation in several important areas related to public health research, including infectious diseases, preventive health, education, and innovation, as well as improving the readiness of reference laboratories for response and establishing programs to train the healthcare sector and hosting a number of students to study at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

The French Institut Pasteur is a non-profit institution whose mission is to support the prevention and treatment of diseases, especially infectious diseases, through research, education, and public health initiatives.

It specialises in biology, microbes, diseases, and vaccines, and has been at the forefront for over a century in the field of combating infectious diseases, witnessing many scientific discoveries that have enabled modern medicine to confront diseases.

