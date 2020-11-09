UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Launches Abu Dhabi Public Health Virtual Forum

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches Abu Dhabi Public Health Virtual Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre on Sunday launched the Abu Dhabi Public Health Virtual Forum.

The forum will feature a series of public health awareness webinars aimed at all segments of the community and age groups; including Abu Dhabi government employees, as well as local, Federal and private entities.

The webinars will broadcast on the virtual platform Zoom, with a group of specialists from Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre hosting the sessions and experts from government and private entites from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The webinars - three sessions in November and two in December - will cover several public health topics such as mental health , family and school health, how to prevent childhood injuries, health care and telemedicine for the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, duties of public health ambassadors, public health initiatives, and how to promote healthy lifestyles in the community.

The sessions will also shed light on the strategies undertaken by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to raise the level of health awareness, healthy living, and strengthen preventive measures in response to the current pandemic.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of the Community Health Department at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "This virtual forum comes as part of the strategies that Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has adopted recently. It has become necessary to introduce new platforms in line with the current situation, to address the needs of the community and involve them in the planning process specifically regarding the latest health developments, statistics, preventative strategies and advances made in the health sector, whether locally, regionally or internationally and how to benefit from all of this through exchanging views, information, and experiences.

"After the recent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to activate virtual platforms has never been greater, due to their important and positive role in completing work and monitoring performance remotely, while reaching the largest possible segment of the public within healthy, smooth and safe standards."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi November December Sunday Family All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cambodian King on Indepen ..

5 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

10 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

14 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.