Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile clinics for elderly people, individuals with chronic illnesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) As part of the healthcare programme for senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre under the guidance of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), has launched mobile clinics which will be operating in coordination with several public and private healthcare facilities in the emirate. The clinics will facilitate access to healthcare services including routine health check-ups and lab tests for elderly people and individuals with chronic diseases.

The programme was launched to ensure the health and safety of the community in curbing the spread of Covid-19 with a special focus on the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases who are more prone to contracting the virus.

Through the programme, ADPHC has contacted the individuals who are more prone to contracting the virus to inform them about the programme and its benefits, how to use the Remote Healthcare Platform as well as monitoring the cases that need immediate care and transferring them to a healthcare facility based on medical necessity.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of the Public Health Division at ADPHC, said: "In the upcoming phase, we are looking forward to working alongside a number of healthcare providers to include all cases of senior citizens and residents, as well as those with chronic diseases, in the programme.

This is to ensure that they are aware of the precautionary measures for COVID-19 and identify the healthcare services they require, including services related to mental health. In addition to that, we will ensure delivery of these healthcare services in the way that best suits their needs, whether through phone calls, video calls, or home visits via mobile clinics, or by coordinating hospital visits when necessary."

"Our focus is shifting towards ensuring that groups with a high risk of complications resulting from the virus have access to the necessary healthcare services whilst safeguarding their health. We are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable groups have access to high quality healthcare services using the advanced infrastructure of the healthcare sector," Al Hajri added.

Abu Dhabi residents that they can benefit from the many services offered by the ‘Remote Healthcare’ app, which aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the society; particularly elderly people and those with chronic diseases. This includes preliminary medical diagnostic services, remote consultations with doctors, in addition to obtaining and renewing medical prescriptions and more.