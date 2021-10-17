UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre To Unveil Newest Smart Application At GITEX 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to unveil newest smart application at GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) will participate in the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion during "GITEX Technology Week" from 17th to 21st October 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, the Centre will shed light on its most important e-projects to confront COVID-19. Also, they will unveil the platform to improve the monitoring of COVID-19 vaccinations by senior citizens and residents, the Contact Tracing Assistant System project, as well as the isolation and quarantine programmes project.

"Our second participation in GITEX Week comes as part of Abu Dhabi digital government efforts to establish an effective and innovative system that helps to build a sustainable digital base. We are also keen on developing and innovating new services that are in line with the best practices, to become one of the world-leading institutions in the field of public health," said Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that ADPHC's participation in GITEX 2021 is an important opportunity to exchange views with experts and reveal ADPHC's latest digital developments and solutions to confront the pandemic.

Another platform will be on display that aims to intensify awareness efforts and urge people who are 50 years old and over to become vaccinated by adding to a database that contains all the needed details about citizens who are over 50 years old and not vaccinated.

As an effective platform to spread awareness and help to control the epidemic effectively, the Centre will review its project, entitled "Platform to improve uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations by senior citizens and residents " during its participation at GITEX 2021. The project is considered to be the latest innovation to facilitate the contact tracing process for COVID-19, get in touch with infected people and control the epidemic. The project consists of a system used to conduct a virtual online conversation with the public to collect the information the healthcare system needs to control the spread of any disease.

