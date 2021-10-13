UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Quality And Conformity Council Inspects 18,824 Products In Q3 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council inspects 18,824 products in Q3 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council conducted inspection visits in the third quarter of 2021 that covered 18,824 products sold in the emirate, and 2,319 verification operations of legal measurement tools used and circulated in local markets.

The council’s Market and Consumer Services Division also visited markets and shopping malls to verify the safety of products and legal measurement tools in Abu Dhabi and monitored 4,554 e-products.

Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Division, said the division achieved important outcomes in the period, with the total number of verified pre-packages and fully packaged products amounting to 308 out of a total sample number of 7,080.

He added that the total number of products withdrawn from markets was 28, equivalent to 521 goods, in addition to 21 corrected products, equal to 1,759 goods.

The division’s field inspection visits and monitoring of websites selling various products reduced the circulation of sub-standard, fraudulent and counterfeit goods, which maintained confidence in markets and ensured that all products comply with standards and specifications established in Abu Dhabi.

The council aims to support the process of national sustainable development, reinforce the emirate’s position as a global economic centre by cooperating with strategic partners and maintain confidence in local products and their quality and conformity.

