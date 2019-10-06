Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches smart app in GITEX 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), the entity responsible for developing a quality infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will mark its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2019 with the launch of the ‘Jawdah’ smart app, along with its Verification and Inspection geographic information system maps project.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of QCC, said: "Our participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019 comes as a part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that the Abu Dhabi economy remains competitive, sustainable and diversified, supported by a solid quality infrastructure. It aims to highlight its programs and electronic systems that facilitate enhanced communication with all sectors of society.

"

Dr. Al Kaabi added: "We launched the "Jawdah" portal to provide fast, easy, secure and convenient solutions that allow stakeholders to actively utilize our portal and to take advantage of our services more effectively. The portal includes cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that help users to easily apply for our services and follow up on their submitted applications."

The Smart Verification and Inspection GIS system aims to facilitate and improve the decision-making of senior management in verification and inspection tasks, to ensure the quality and effectiveness of inspection procedures and verification of trade measurements and product safety throughout the Emirate, as well as to produce and issue administrative and periodic reports.