Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council performs 1,500 tests on 600 medical samples, equipment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, stated that the council’s medical equipment and medicine testing laboratory performed some 1,500 tests on 600 samples of various types of liquids, tablets and injected medicines since the beginning of the year, as well as on medical equipment, such as blood pressure monitors and thermometers, to improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Muaini said that the testing and research services provided by the laboratory have protected the public’s health in Abu Dhabi by preventing diseases, adding that the laboratory has enabled authorities to respond to emergencies and international circulars, while verifying the quality of medical equipment and medicines to ensure that they comply with approved safety, quality and efficacy standards in the emirate.

The laboratory has also supported the effective response to emergencies and supported regulatory and legislative authorities in drafting and updating technical regulations and standards, and protecting the health and safety of the community, through offering specialist healthcare studies and consultation services, he added.

Al Muaini also pointed out that the council’s medical equipment and medicine testing laboratory is the first in the country to test numerous types of medical equipment and medicines, contributing to medical research and supporting regulatory authorities in the decision-making process related to improving standards.

The laboratory provides its services through specialist experts and uses the latest and most advanced laboratory equipment in the world, he added, noting that it cooperates with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi in testing medicines used to treat critical cases, including blood clots, and verifies if they contain carcinogenic agents.

The laboratory also tests personal hygiene materials, such as sanitisers, and protects the health and safety of patients by assessing the quality of medical equipment.