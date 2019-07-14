Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recalls 40 products, corrects 9 controlled products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) During the ongoing inspections carried out by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, during the first half of 2019, 34,846 samples of various controlled products were inspected, including toys, electrical appliances, tyres, tobacco products, and household cleaning products. Based on those inspections, the QCC took corrective action on nine products and recalled 40 other products that were not compliant with QCC quality and safety requirements.

This was revealed by the QCC, the entity responsible for developing quality infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, while announcing the results of its inspections for controlled products, measurement scales and pre-packaged products in the Abu Dhabi emirate’s markets from 1st January to the end of July, 2019.

As part of its continuing efforts to provide a safer and fairer market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and under the authorisation agreement signed by the council and the Emirates Standardization and Metrology Authority, ESMA, the QCC also verified the accuracy of 4,942 legal measuring instruments and of packaged quantity labeling for 10,342 pre-packaged units of 377 food products from factories, suppliers and markets in Abu Dhabi, including locally manufactured and imported food products, detergents and personal care products, during the first half of 2019.

"These inspections are in line with the ongoing efforts of the council to achieve its vision of developing quality infrastructure, and complement the emirate's ability to excel at a global level, while promoting the culture of quality, industrial development, competitiveness and consumer safety as part of Abu Dhabi's plan to build a sustainable and globally competitive economy," said Sultan Al Mehairi, Director of Information Services and Engagement at the QCC.

He added, "The council encourages companies and employees in the industrial and commercial sectors to apply for the ‘AD Trustmark’, which promotes the trust of customers in their products."

QCC inspectors issue warnings to outlets selling non-compliant products and temporarily withdraw them from circulation until corrective measures are adopted to ensure conformance, before allowing them to resume sales.

The council also urges consumers to look for the gold verification marks on scales and fuel-pump metres before making purchases, and to report the use of instruments that have a red seal, indicating non-compliance, to the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800 555.