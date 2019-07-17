CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Radio Network won the "Best Radio Programme Award," for its Jerusalem programme, titled, "It Will Return One Day," at the "4th Arab Media Excellence Awards," held under the theme, "Jerusalem in the Eyes of the Media."

The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Arab Information Ministers Council in Cairo, chaired by Saudi Arabia.

The Best Radio Programme on Jerusalem Award was received on behalf of Abu Dhabi Radio Network by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

The fourth edition of the awards witnessed the honouring of several leading Arab media figures and organisations who supported the cause of Jerusalem in the media. Most of the winners were from Palestine, including "Palestine tv" that won the "Best Arab Media Organisation Award." The "Best Media Personality Award" was received by Palestinian media professional Christine Rinawi, Iraqi media professional Mohammed Salman Al Wendawi, and Palestinian media professional Mohammed Abdrabbuh.