UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Radio Network's Jerusalem Programme Wins ‘Best Radio Award’ At Arab Media Excellence Awards

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Radio Network's Jerusalem programme wins ‘Best Radio Award’ at Arab Media Excellence Awards

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Radio Network won the "Best Radio Programme Award," for its Jerusalem programme, titled, "It Will Return One Day," at the "4th Arab Media Excellence Awards," held under the theme, "Jerusalem in the Eyes of the Media."

The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Arab Information Ministers Council in Cairo, chaired by Saudi Arabia.

The Best Radio Programme on Jerusalem Award was received on behalf of Abu Dhabi Radio Network by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

The fourth edition of the awards witnessed the honouring of several leading Arab media figures and organisations who supported the cause of Jerusalem in the media. Most of the winners were from Palestine, including "Palestine tv" that won the "Best Arab Media Organisation Award." The "Best Media Personality Award" was received by Palestinian media professional Christine Rinawi, Iraqi media professional Mohammed Salman Al Wendawi, and Palestinian media professional Mohammed Abdrabbuh.

Related Topics

Palestine Abu Dhabi Cairo Jerusalem Saudi Arabia Media TV From Best Arab

Recent Stories

ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

1 minute ago

270 employees including teachers of Education Dept ..

1 minute ago

Ebola Outbreak in DRC Constitutes International He ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Withhold Funds From UN Tribunal Until It ..

1 minute ago

Baghdad Hopes Relations With Ankara Will Not Sour ..

1 minute ago

Russia-Africa Summit Great Start to Future Relatio ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.