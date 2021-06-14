UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Ranked Most Livable City In Region By Global Livability Index

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most livable city in the region for the second year in a row, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021, issued by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) – the research and analysis division of Economist Group.

The UAE capital moved up seven places in the 2021 global quality of life ranking. The new ranking is a result of the government's continued social and economic development and successful response to the challenges of the pandemic, particularly in the health sector, which saw Abu Dhabi record the best response to COVID-19 in the world earlier this year.

The index surveys the 140 most livable cities in the world according to 30 factors. It measures the world's best cities to live in, based on the level of luxury and comfort of living in each city, according to a set of criteria and determinants, which are stability, quality of healthcare, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure.

Each city receives a score for each criterion, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s classification.

Abu Dhabi retained the top spot in the Arab world, followed by Dubai, as the best city to live in the middle East, despite the global challenges imposed by the pandemic that affected the ranking of cities in terms of quality of life in these cities, resulting in a decline in the ranking of some European cities which are included in the index.

Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said, "The unified efforts between all government entities and the holistic vision of our leaders have always been the cornerstone of the emirate's pursuit to achieve more at all levels, including community development and quality of life in Abu Dhabi."

"We have always worked within the framework of a long-term strategy, in a proactive manner, which allows us to achieve the aspirations of our nation and implement people-centered plans," he added. "Today, DMT sees the new ranking as an incentive that drives us to achieve more, carrying the legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and working hand in hand under the direct instructions of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

Al Ahbabi said DMT always strives to improve the lifestyle in Abu Dhabi and maintain development while preserving the environment, through its vision is to provide sustainable services, infrastructure and urban development to achieve the highest levels of well-being for our future generations.

