Abu Dhabi Ranked World’s Safest City For 9th Consecutive Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi has been ranked first on the world’s safest cities list in 2025, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo, reflecting the emirate’s efforts to develop pioneering security plans, strategies and initiatives.
Ranking first out of 382 global cities in the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city for almost a decade, which reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.
Promotion by Abu Dhabi Police of the sense of safety and security in the city, while strengthening the trust of community members, has contributed to Abu Dhabi’s recognition in the Numbeo list, reinforcing the city’s position as a preferred place to study, work and live.
Recent Stories
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year3 minutes ago
-
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity18 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan33 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'2 hours ago
-
China discovers new gold resources2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects3 hours ago
-
Korea’s foreign currency deposits rise in December3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh11 hours ago
-
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders12 hours ago
-
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’14 hours ago