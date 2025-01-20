Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Ranked World’s Safest City For 9th Consecutive Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Abu Dhabi has been ranked first on the world’s safest cities list in 2025, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo, reflecting the emirate’s efforts to develop pioneering security plans, strategies and initiatives.

Ranking first out of 382 global cities in the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city for almost a decade, which reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Promotion by Abu Dhabi Police of the sense of safety and security in the city, while strengthening the trust of community members, has contributed to Abu Dhabi’s recognition in the Numbeo list, reinforcing the city’s position as a preferred place to study, work and live.

Related Topics

World Police Abu Dhabi 2017

Recent Stories

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

5 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

33 minutes ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

14 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East