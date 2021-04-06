UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Ranks First For Its Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Abu Dhabi ranks first for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi has topped a list of the world's 25 leading cities for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued by renowned London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The ranking, based on 50 parameters across five categories, including healthcare and the economy, demonstrates the wide-ranging impact of the emirate’s response to the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi has led the world through its rapid and robust response, protecting the health and safety of the community with proactive and stringent precautionary measures, while supporting the economy with stimulus packages that provided critical and ongoing support to all sectors of the local economy.

DKG ranked cities identified as having the most effective response to the pandemic. The cities were assessed on: healthcare management (efficient infrastructure, human competencies and efficient medical personnel, advanced tools, effectiveness of diagnostic systems, number of beds in healthcare facilities, and spending on the healthcare sector); efficient health quarantine systems (home quarantine scope and duration, economic support to quarantined people, travel guidelines and restrictions, legal action against home quarantine violators); vaccination rates (availability of the vaccine, vaccination rates per capita and home-vaccination services); government efficiency (monitoring systems, crisis management, trust in government and digital services); and resilience of the economy (incentive packages, exemptions, social support and credit rating).

Abu Dhabi was followed by Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Ottawa and Berlin.

Abu Dhabi’s robust response to the pandemic has ensured the city has maintained a low rate of positive cases, while adapting and scaling up healthcare provision to protect every member of society. Within weeks, field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities, including drive-through, were established.

New initiatives prioritised vulnerable groups including providing free testing and health checks, distributing millions of free meals, providing health awareness programmes in multiple languages and mental health support.

The city has led research and development, facilitated scientific discoveries to tackle the virus and collaborated in global efforts to find a vaccine, including leading the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated viral vaccine.

Abu Dhabi has played a key role in the UAE’s vaccination campaign, leading to more than half of the eligible UAE population already receiving a free vaccine.

Abu Dhabi also established the Hope Consortium to coordinate the delivery of billions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine around the world. The public-private consortium, led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and with strategic partnerships, has provided global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Sydney Ottawa Berlin Singapore Seoul All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 6 Apr 2021

3 minutes ago

Speaker suggests opposition to discuss issues in p ..

3 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting for reviewing arrangements made ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Arrives in Islamabad After India Visit

3 minutes ago

German Space Agency Upgrades Monitoring of Orbitin ..

3 minutes ago

France says global agreement on corporate tax 'wit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.