UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Ranks First In Terms Of Total Capital Of Public Shareholding Companies Registered At SCA

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi ranks first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at SCA

Abu Dhabi has ranked first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, amounting to AED263.2 billion in 2018, followed by Dubai with AED110.2 billion, Sharjah with AED22.12 billion, then Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi has ranked first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, amounting to AED263.2 billion in 2018, followed by Dubai with AED110.2 billion, Sharjah with AED22.12 billion, then Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman.

According to the SCA’s statistics, the total registered capital of local companies amounted to AED412 billion, of which AED190.4 billion account for public companies and AED221.5 billion for non-governmental organisations, NGO.

The investment and financial services sector ranked first among registered local companies with a total capital of AED149.

3 billion, followed by the banking sector with AED75.2 billion, real estate with AED58.6 billion, transport with AED32 billion, services with AED 28.1 billion, energy with AED 22 billion, insurance with AED15.5 billion, and telecommunications with AED 13.22 billion.

In terms of public companies, Abu Dhabi ranked first with a total capital of AED190 billion, followed by Dubai with AED50 million. For registered NGOs, Dubai ranked first with a total capital of AED110 billion, followed by Abu Dhabi with around AED73 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah UAE Dirham 2018 Billion Million

Recent Stories

FIA raids Nasir Butt’s property in Dhok Ratta

7 minutes ago

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

15 minutes ago

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, China: 6 common traits related to sporting de ..

18 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) formulates monso ..

12 minutes ago

ICJ verdict acknowledged India is a terrorist sta ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.