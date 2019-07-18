Abu Dhabi ranks first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at SCA

Abu Dhabi has ranked first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, amounting to AED263.2 billion in 2018, followed by Dubai with AED110.2 billion, Sharjah with AED22.12 billion, then Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi has ranked first in terms of total capital of public shareholding companies registered at the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, amounting to AED263.2 billion in 2018, followed by Dubai with AED110.2 billion, Sharjah with AED22.12 billion, then Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman.

According to the SCA’s statistics, the total registered capital of local companies amounted to AED412 billion, of which AED190.4 billion account for public companies and AED221.5 billion for non-governmental organisations, NGO.

The investment and financial services sector ranked first among registered local companies with a total capital of AED149.

3 billion, followed by the banking sector with AED75.2 billion, real estate with AED58.6 billion, transport with AED32 billion, services with AED 28.1 billion, energy with AED 22 billion, insurance with AED15.5 billion, and telecommunications with AED 13.22 billion.

In terms of public companies, Abu Dhabi ranked first with a total capital of AED190 billion, followed by Dubai with AED50 million. For registered NGOs, Dubai ranked first with a total capital of AED110 billion, followed by Abu Dhabi with around AED73 billion.