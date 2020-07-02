Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi will re-open some parks and public beaches from tomorrow, Friday, at a 40 percent capacity, with all generic precautionary and preventive measures and protocols to be strictly enforced to ensure public safety.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said this first phase of re-opening will cover the Umm Al Emarat Park, Khalifa Park-Abu Dhabi, Salimi Park in Al Ain, and Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafrah. Included in the first phase as well are the Corniche Public Beach, Al Hudayriat Beach and Al Al Mirfa Beach in Al Dhafrah.

Other re-openings will be announced at a later stage via various media outlets, including social media platforms.

The two authorities outlined a number of restrictions all visitors of these sites have to comply with, including prior booking via the smart services platform (Smart Hub); presenting the COVID-19 testing result via Alhosn App upon entry; and taking body temperature upon arrival; those with over 37.

5 C shall be denied access.

Visitors have to wear face masks all the times and ensure a safety physical distance of two metres; a maximum of four people are permitted to mingle in each group.

The DMP restricted the visitors' capacity at these sites to 40 percent, and reduced the car park capacity to 50 percent. Thermal cameras will check people’s temperatures upon entry, with signage communicating physical distancing norms. Sunbath seats have to distanced in a way that ensures social distancing protocols.

In addition, F&B outlets will operate at 30 percent seating capacity, with a maximum of four people allowed per table; tables have to be distanced a minimum of 2.5m apart. The outlets must only serve food and drink using disposable cutlery, and hand sanitiser dispensers must be available. All rented equipment, seats and dining tables have to be regularly cleaned and sanitised after each use.

All working staff have to wear masks and gloves all the times, ensure taking their body temperatures regularly and keep a safety distance of 2 metres.