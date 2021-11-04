UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Transactions Hit AED 16 Billion In Q3 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED 16 billion in Q3 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi for the third quarter 2021 reached AED 16.2 billion, according to a report issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The value was accounted for by 3,932 real estate transactions involving land, buildings and units, of which 1,708 accounted for AED 4.6 billion, while an additional AED 11.6 billion was generated by 2,224 mortgage transactions.

Yas Island topped the Q3 2021 report with the highest value in terms of total sales at AED 1.1 billion, followed by Saadiyat Island with total sales of AED 705 million, AL Jarf Forest Belt in third place with AED 658 million, followed by Al Reem Island with AED 485 million and Khalifa City with AED 237 million, with the balance of sales spread across various other regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Adeeb Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT, said: "Abu Dhabi's real estate transaction results for the third quarter of 2021 demonstrate the strength of the emirate's sustainable economy and the extent of its effective response to the stimulus measures and economic incentives adopted by our leaders, reflecting DMT's efforts to deliver on their vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as one of the world's leading destinations for investment, living and stability, and to build integrated communities with the best services and infrastructure, thus contributing to sustainable prosperity and promote an improved quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in World Travel Market London 2021

53 seconds ago
 Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World T ..

Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World Triathlon Championship Series A ..

16 minutes ago
 PM's relief package to benefit low-income families ..

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families: Wahid

18 minutes ago
 PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victim ..

PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

18 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

20 minutes ago
 US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False State ..

US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.