Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Transactions Hit AED17.24 Billion In First Two Months Of 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached AED17.24 billion in the first two months of 2025, with over 5,000 transactions, reflecting the sector's strong activity.

According to the "DARI" platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, real estate sales transactions since the beginning of the year have totalled AED9.8 billion across 2,676 transactions, while mortgage transactions during the same period have reached AED7.2 billion for 2,352 transactions.

Additionally, the total value of usufruct transactions has exceeded AED229 million for 28 properties.

Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its stature as a leading and reliable real estate investment destination, driven by its diverse offerings and commitment to transparency in providing data to investors, which enhances the quality of real estate services in the emirate. The sector's momentum also reflects Abu Dhabi's advanced infrastructure, which supports the growth of various projects and fosters a competitive business environment.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Same Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

1 minute ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

31 minutes ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

2 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

2 hours ago
vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

2 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East