Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED23.5 billion in H1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that the 2021 first-half report for real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached AED23.57 billion. The H1 recorded value was achieved through 7,046 transactions, including transactions and mortgages of land, buildings and real estate units of all kinds.

The report showed that the real estate sector in the emirate recorded 3,425 real estate sales transactions worth AED9.02 billion, and 3,621 mortgage transactions worth AED14.55 billion.

Al Reem Island came in first place with the highest value in terms of total sales at AED2.

07 billion, followed by Yas Island with total sales of AED1.61 billion, Saadiyat Island in third place with AED1.36 billion, followed by Khalifa City at AED388 million and then Al Raha Beach at AED316 million, with the rest of sales distributed across other regions in the emirate.

Dr. Adeeb Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT, said that the emirate's real estate market has recorded remarkable growth this year, despite the recent changes in the global markets. These results reflect DMT's efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as one of the world's leading destinations for investment, living and stability.