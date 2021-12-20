Abu Dhabi Receives First Global Shipment Of New AstraZeneca 'Evusheld' COVID-19 Medication

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi received the first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, long-acting antibody medication, after gaining Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention. The long-acting antibody medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients.

This medication will be in addition to the existing COVID-19 medications that are already available within Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure the continuity of world-class care in the country.

The first doses of Evusheld have arrived in Abu Dhabi on 20th December 2021, under the leadership of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), and following a collaboration of key partners including Rafed, the UAE’S Primary Group Purchasing Organisation and the procurement arm of the UAE, along with Etihad Cargo, the national cargo carrier of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

The breakthrough medication will be stored at Rafed’s Distribution Centre, the region’s largest cold-chain storage facility, and then distributed from there to various destinations.

The collaboration is another important milestone for healthcare, logistics and supply chain entities that continue to contribute to the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s medical sector. It reflects the directives of the UAE’s leadership and DoH’s efforts to focus on innovation, clinical research, real-world evidence generation, digital health and the global positioning of Abu Dhabi as a life science hub.

Abu Dhabi continues to top the world’s rankings for its response to the pandemic, topping a list of 50 leading world cities issued by London-based Deep Knowledge Group, confirming the emirate’s pioneering healthcare sector.

On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said, "Under the directives of our wise leadership, we are continuously working towards bringing innovative treatment and breakthrough solutions to the UAE.

Our collaboration with leading global organisations is a key milestone for Abu Dhabi as it enforces our mission that is focused on safeguarding the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors in the emirate."

For his side, Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Rafed, said, "We are proud to collaborate with leading global pharmaceutical manufacturers that support in the delivery of this new breakthrough medication to our nation. Through our strategic logistics partner network, Rafed is establishing an infrastructure to ensure a streamlined distribution across the UAE and potentially the middle East & Africa."

Martin Drew, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Etihad Cargo is proud to have played such an integral role facilitating the transportation of the first Evusheld delivery with its specialist PharmaLife logistics solution."

Sameh Elfangary, AstraZeneca’s Country President, GCC and Pakistan, said, "We are delighted to see the first doses of Evusheld arrive to the UAE, just over a week after being granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. The UAE is one of the first countries globally to procure and receive doses of Evusheld. We appreciate the leading role that the UAE government continues to play in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by providing early access to innovative medicines for its people."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Hussein, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, added, "We are proud to partake in this partnership and support in bringing the innovative medication to the UAE. It is always our pleasure to collaborate with the different partners in Abu Dhabi and support our wise leadership towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of our beloved community."