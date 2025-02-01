Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Records AED10.6 Billion In Real Estate Transactions In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi’s real estate market saw significant activity in January, with total transactions reaching approximately AED10.6 billion across 2,514 property deals, reflecting the continued positive momentum in the emirate’s property sector.

According to DARI real estate platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, sales transactions totalled AED6.5 billion across 1,730 deals.

Meanwhile, mortgage transactions from the beginning of the year until the end of January amounted to AED3.9 billion across 756 deals, while usufruct transactions (long-term leasehold agreements) exceeded AED230 million across 28 properties.

Based on the platform’s data, total property sales and mortgage transactions in Abu Dhabi reached approximately AED6.

1 billion, spread across 1,379 transactions as 721 property sales were recorded, totalling AED2.5 billion and 658 mortgage transactions were completed, amounting to AED3.6 billion.

This strong market performance reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier investment destination, supported by its advanced infrastructure and high-quality real estate developments.

The emirate continues to attract significant real estate investments thanks to its business-friendly environment and investor-centric regulations, making it an increasingly sought-after market for both local and international investors.

