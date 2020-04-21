Abu Dhabi reignites passion for exploration with new innovative platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new virtual exploration platform, #StayCurious, providing audiences worldwide with original education and entertainment content series in one comprehensive hub.

The platform gives audiences around the world a taste of the emirate’s magic and hospitality through an interactive 360-degree experience that is set to transport them to a world of sunshine, stunning views, and nonstop entertainment from the comfort of their homes.

At a time when travel restrictions and lockdowns have hampered travel worldwide, #StayCurious invites explorers across the globe to reconnect with their passion for learning and discovery through five pillars of content, which are set to be complemented with even more experiences in the future.

The first pillar, 'Stay Adventurous', is a hub of virtual tours and experiences that will transport visitors to the heart of Abu Dhabi, enchanting them with the emirate’s stunning views and diverse offerings, and providing them with valuable insights into its history and heritage.

'Stay Indulgent' is a section that brings some of Abu Dhabi’s most delicious culinary offerings to the user’s dining table through a series of cooking workshops and masterclasses with top chefs from the emirate, while 'Stay Enlightened' is an invitation to users to expand their knowledge through a number of dedicated free virtual courses and education content from top institutions, including, Grow with Google, Coursera, History of the Emirates, and Maktaba Digital library.

The fourth pillar, 'Stay Creative', will utilise DCT Abu Dhabi’s newly launched 'CulturAll' virtual experiences to inspire audience through a rich exploration of Abu Dhabi’s cultural offerings. Lastly, 'Stay Entertained', is a hub that links to a series of virtual events and activations, set to be launched by DCT Abu Dhabi and its partners in the coming weeks to keep audiences entertained and engaged while at home.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, DCT Abu Dhabi Executive Director of the Marketing and Communications Sector, said, "During these challenging times, DCT Abu Dhabi sought to bring people worldwide together by providing an experience that will not only enrich their lives, but also delight and entertain them at the same time. #StayCurious is an opportunity for people to dream, imagine, and fulfil their curiosity and reaffirms our love for exploration and learning more about one another.

"Abu Dhabi has always been known for its unrivalled hospitality. And despite the physical distance between us, we are looking forward to welcoming virtual visitors to the heart of our city and our culture through an innovative experience; and perhaps this will open the door for them to come and experience it in person in the future."